General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul Adom Otchere defends Hawa Koomson, calls her critics blockheads

Host of Good evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere

Metro TV Journalist and host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere has jumped to the defense of the Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture on her performance during her vetting at Parliament’s Appointment Committee.



Madam Hawa Koomson faced the Committee on Thursday, February 18, 2021, and a lot of people according to social media reactions seem not to be impressed with her performance, especially how she articulated herself.



Some people have also taken her on for what they say is her abysmal understanding of work around the ministry.



But reacting to the social media backlash in an editorial on his programme, Paul Adom Otchere berated critics of the minister-designate insisting that her critics judged her wrongly.



“If you look at Hawa Koomson’s profile and you look at what she has achieved in her life, you will have to give her some credit. For three times she has delivered a seat for the NPP, which the NPP never won."



For Adom Otchere, persons seeking to criticize madam Hawa Koomson over her English articulation should do well to consider her background and the opportunities she has had as a person.



“Is it about English? Did she go to Achimota School with you…… We have to understand that life is about opportunities and people get opportunities that they are not able to use.... you have to look at people and the opportunities life has presented her. Those of you that sit on social media finish university that you don’t know anything in your head. Yes, I will say it. Some of you finish University of Ghana and you don’t know anything in your head, blockheaded people who come here for interviews and they don’t know anything,” he fumed.



“When people appear before the Committee let us assess what they have done. Let us not go and say she couldn’t speak good English. That she couldn’t speak English is what is worrying me Because the people who are arguing and teasing and laughing at her on social media, I can bet you 70% of them’ve finished University of Ghana. They walked out of the university with a blockhead and they don’t know anything. They are not employable, you can’t do anything with them,” he went ahead to say.



Speaking on the nominee’s competence, Paul Adom Otchere retorted that her track record as Minister for Development and Special Initiatives speaks for her.



"They have the guts to laugh at Hawa Koomson who didn’t go to the university with them, who has demonstrated that she is an effective political and social mobiliser which is critical for development.



"She delivered the ambulances, do you know that ambulance was on the table of many governments from Prof. Mills’ time?” he questioned.



Mavis Hawa Koomson is the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East. She holds a diploma and a bachelor's degree in Basic Education from the University Education, Winneba. She has earned a masters, postgraduate diploma in public administration (CPA) and a postgraduate diploma in public administration(DPA) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA).



Mavis Hawa Koomson was a teacher by profession, occupying various positions including headteacher, assistant superintendent, and Principal superintendent. She was also president of the Gender Unit of the Ghana National Association of Teachers Ladies Association (GNATLAS) Sekondi local, treasurer for GNATLAS (Western Region), and secretary for GNATLAS (Takoradi local).



In May 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named Mavis Hawa Koomson as part of nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet.



As a Cabinet minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson was part of the inner circle of the president and aided in key decision-making activities in the country.



Watch Paul Adom Otchere defend Hawa Koomson in the video below:



