Hawa Koomson will be a game changer for fisheries ministry – NPP Communicator

Politics of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Communication Team Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, says Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Mavis Hawa Koomson is competent for the position given hence she needs support from everyone to succeed at the Ministry.



Madam Hawa while before the Committee, was asked varied questions regarding her new role as Fisheries and Aquaculture minister-designate but her responses appear not to have impressed the public.



However, Kofi Ntiamoah has described the reactions as a misplaced priority hence Hawa Koomson is a results-oriented Minister who will transform the Ministry.



The latest to come from that school of thought is Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, who contends that in appointing a competent person to the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquaculture, one shouldn’t look beyond Madam Hawa Koomson.



“My key concern and expectation is how the Minister intends to tackle niggling issues like Seiko, Light Fishing, the influx of foreign fishing vessels and the need for a foreign vessel to conduct scientific research among others,” Nana Kofi Ntiamoah told Okatakyire Obeng Mensah on ‘Medo Ghana’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



“I have the feeling that Hon. Hawa Koomson may turn out to be one of the best ministers for fisheries. She isn’t going to speak the English Language with the Fishermen," he said.



According to him, Ghanaians are excited because Mavis Hawa Koomson is a daughter of the Central Region who knows their challenges and they are hopeful she will do her best to solve them.



He expressed confidence that Hawa Koomson will ensure the fair distribution of outboard motors and premix fuel which has over the years been a subject of controversy among fisherfolks.