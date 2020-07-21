General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Majority rubbishes calls for Hawa Koomson to face Privilege C’ttee

Deputy Majority whip, Matthew Nyindam

Deputy Majority whip, Matthew Nyindam has said calls for the Special development Initiative Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson to be hauled to the Privileges committee over her involvement in gun violence is unnecessary.



Nyindam maintained it behoves the Police to carry out its own investigations into the matter.



“The fact that she is just a Member of Parliament doesn’t mean that any action that one takes necessarily must be called to the Privileges Committee. But I think it has to do with The Police and Police must do its own investigations and get to the bottom of it,” he told EIB’s Ibrahim Alhassan in parliament.



The Deputy Majority Chief Whip thus called for restraint in the condemnation of the actions of his colleague.



According to the Kpandai MP, though on the face value the action of the minister is condemnable, people shouldn’t be in a haste in crucifying her without hearing her side of the story.



“If you just hear that a Member of Parliament has shot into the air, obviously you should condemn them action, because why would that happen? But there must be a reason, which I don’t know…that is why the Police must look at it, Police must investigate that matter and get to know why she did that.”





