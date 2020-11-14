General News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Otukunor fires Akufo-Addo for announcing Rawlings’ death

Peter Boamah Otukunor

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukunor, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo erred by announcing the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



According to Otokunor, customarily, the family has the authority to announce the death of their Kinsmen and not the presidency.



Former President of the Republic of Ghana and founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings, died after battling a short illness.



Jerry John Rawlings died at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 73.



Following the demise of the statesman, President Akufo-Addo issued an official statement announcing the death of JJ Rawlings.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the tragic event occurred at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital, where the former president was receiving treatment after a short illness.



He further declared seven days of national mourning from Friday 13th November to Friday, November 20, 2020, and directed that all NPP campaigns be suspended



“Government will work closely with the family of the late president Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting state funeral for the late President and will keep the nation informed accordingly. A great tree has fallen and Ghana is poorer for this loss”, the statement added.



Reacting to the issue on Atinka FM with sit-in host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Peter Boamah Otukunor, said it is traditionally incorrect for a non-family member to announce the death of a deceased.



“ We were surprised that President Akufo-Addo who isn’t a family member and is not related in any way announced the death, but in spite of everything I will plead with him to caution his followers who are trying to play politics with the death,” he said.

