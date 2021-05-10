Ofori-Atta engaged in ‘usual talk shop’ – #FixTheCountry campaigner

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: 3 News

One of the campaigners of #FixTheCountry, Bashiratu Kamal, has chided the Minister of Finance for wasting a whole period on Sunday to talk about things already known.



The Labour and Gender expert insisted the social media campaign is not about the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government but about how governments over the years have fleeced the citizenry with words without any action.



“To what the Minister [of Finance] said, I mean it was the usual talk shop and that is what we have been talking about that the talk is enough,” Bashiratu Kamal said on TV3‘s New Day on Monday, May 10.



Ken Ofori-Atta on Sunday, May 9 directly responded to concerns raised by the social media campaigners, whose street march same day was called off following a restraining order secured by the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, May 6.



In outlining measures being put in place by government to “fix” the economy, Mr Ofori-Atta called on all to “let us fix it together”.



But Ms Kamal thinks it was much ado about nothing.



“Did the Minister or the government need someone or did they need this campaign to know that the things the Minister outlined [on Sunday] was supposed to have been done? Did they need us to whip them that #FixTheCountry?” she wondered.



“Things are not going on right. For a Minister to use a period that we as Ghanaians had scheduled after they stopping us from embarking on a physical protest to tell us that the roads are going to be fixed? No.



“They didn’t need it because these are ongoing things, they are everyday things and we are demanding accountability.”



The campaigners on Sunday staged an online protest instead with the hashtag #FixMotherGhana to coincide with the Mother’s Day celebration.



Hearing on their challenge to the order secured by the police against their physical protest was on Friday, May 7 adjourned to Tuesday, June 8.