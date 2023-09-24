OccupyJulorbiHouse: Respect, protect rights of protesters - Gabby tells police

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reiterated the importance of street protests in a democracy.



He holds that protests have become one of the commonest forms of protests worldwide in recent years and police must by all means allow them to be held.



"The world has in the last 3 years alone witnessed more street protests in democratic states than any corresponding period in the history of the 21st century," he said in a post on Twitter (Now X) on September 23, 2023.



"It is ultimately the duty of the police to respect and protect the rights of protestors and, at the same time, protect lives and property in a democratic atmosphere of liberty and law & order. Both can be achieved peacefully and without violence," he added.



The post was made on the last day of the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests that was marred on day 1 by illegal arrests by the police of some 49 protesters, who were detained for hours on allegations of unlawful assembly.



All of them were later released on bail.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



Whiles Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.



