Group defies police warning to halt #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo

A group calling itself Democracy Hub has said its demonstration will continue as planned despite the warning from the police service.



In a statement dated September 20, 2023, the organisers urged the public to disregard any warning from the police and gather at the 37-bus terminal on the planned date, September 21, 2023, for onward march to the Jubilee House.



Earlier today, the Ghana Police wrote to the court for an injunction against the group calling itself Democracy Hub.



The Police in its statement asked the public to disregard any calls from organisers of this demonstration as it waits on the court to decide on the injunction.



But the group says it is unaware of the application by the police and has not been served.



“Further, we want the general public to know that throughout our engagement with the Police, they kept up ruse, making us believe that they will respect the law and fulfil their obligations under the Public Order Act.



“We are appalled by the desperate and likely partisan attempts by the Police to disrupt peaceful and democratic mobilization for our upcoming #OccupyJulorbiHouse picket,” the statement of the group read.



