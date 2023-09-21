LIVE UPDATES: Police stop #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, arrest several protestors

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

The police have arrested several protestors of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo

The Ghana Police Service have begun the arrest of several protestors seeking to participate in an anti-government protest dubbed; #OccupyJulorbiHouse.



The development comes after the police refuted claims that it failed to duly serve an injunction application on conveners of Democracy Hub, the organisers of the protest.



The police personnel which are said to be over 400 in number are taking the protesters to the Accra Regional Headquarters of the police.



Reports say over 350 protesters including organizers of the Democracy Hub group are currently in police custody for defying a police order with regard to a court injunction placed on the planned demonstration.



Meanwhile, some social media users have taken to various platforms to condemn the Police and government for arresting the protestors who believe they are exercising their right to protest.



See the updates below:





Police has placed organizer in a cell and beaten him #OccupyJulorbiHouse — yaa baby???? (@sophyvibes) September 21, 2023

Where is the Armed Forces bus full of soldiers headed???????? — Sim Simma (@Aku__Addy) September 21, 2023

According to reports, the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters are being relocated from the Accra Regional Headquarters to different police stations, including Dansoman, Sukura and Osu Police stations.



Lawyers are urged to go to these stations to offer legal support to the… pic.twitter.com/4T6tK1gmvL — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 21, 2023

The arrest of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters is uncalled for. Can’t citizens demonstrate in peace? — Farmer John (@johndumelo) September 21, 2023

300 plus protestors arrested including organizers. Oliver Barker is been beaten mercilessly. Is this democracy? We are not give up! #OccupyJulorbiHouse — #Fixthecountry (@Ghfixthecountry) September 21, 2023

We’ve just been arrested and being taken to the Regional Office.



Don’t let this deter you. This is what they wanted.



Do whatever little you can do to get every single person safe. Let God be the judge of all men.#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/6drILu610q — Lexis (@niilexis) September 21, 2023

Watch how two #OccupyJulorBiHouse protestors were arrested by the Police during an interview. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/ZUWFUy3sDU — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) September 21, 2023

The police presence is huge and crazy !

What’s the crime ??? We dey want protest as a constitutional right against this terrible governance.

Ebi war ? #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/7IOPm5puc8 — YourCarGuy ???????????? (@FrankDoe101) September 21, 2023

Who is the chairman of the police council? Why is he allowing this? — Car battery Dealer (@thebodjona) September 21, 2023

Show up they dont have the logistics to keep all of us in a cell https://t.co/3RvrE9q97o — Car battery Dealer (@thebodjona) September 21, 2023

ano be blind, I will speak my mind

PLENTY EVIL out now everywhere https://t.co/aW4zlkYZ4h#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/TmRw7dbWY8 — Kla (@Cina_Soul) September 21, 2023

????????‍????????????✊????: Protestors are being moved to various police stations from the Accra Regional Headquarters to Dansoman, Sukura, and Osu Police stations, I’m informed.



Lawyers are encouraged to head to these stations to extend legal assistance for protestors.#OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/5Eg45cjlyf pic.twitter.com/ivatVasrB2 — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 21, 2023

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Scores of police personnel in crowd control vehicles and riot gear have lined up on the streets in front of Jubilee House. #AMShow pic.twitter.com/uEMwBdlaeA — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) September 21, 2023

Treating citizens like criminals, when the real criminals are roaming about and plundering the country’s resources. pic.twitter.com/rBTgK3pcqu — Raphäel رفيق ???? (@Benawyn) September 21, 2023

Any leader that sends the police to arrest protesters who are unarmed is a Dictator - Pan Africanist. #GHOneNews #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/kDWj6QCHiC — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) September 21, 2023

"We have been arrested, this is not the democracy" - Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor #OccupyJulorbiHouse #TV3GH #3NewsGH



Herh the endsars see how the celebs were posting left right — Kaizoku-ō (@Lester_O3) September 21, 2023



And what's the reason for going to court to stop demonstrators? And why wait for less than 24 hours to the said demonstration to go to court when you have had the notice several days prior? Your job is to provide policing for demonstrators, not be trying to stop them. Is there a… https://t.co/bAy1fijan5 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) September 21, 2023



When you need Ghana Police, they tell you they lack the logistics to come to your aid. Same institution have the logistics to oppress peaceful demonstrators. Such a shameful institution. — Coc (@Otumfour_233) September 21, 2023



Video Credit???? : Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor / Facebook pic.twitter.com/Hmgr7uGhqi— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 21, 2023

Out of everyone in the government, it’s @konkrumah I am the most disappointed in. You seemed to be the voice of reason now you are quiet. Your silence is very loud. — Fred Amuna (@freddy_amuna) September 21, 2023

????These guys came out with horses and rifles like this is a civil war. All this to stop people from peacefully protesting about the bad economic conditions they’re being made to live through. You can’t make this up.#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/Dlu1qMgvmP — Lexis (@niilexis) September 21, 2023

Heavy security presence at 37 station as Police arrest leaders of Occupy Julorbi protest. pic.twitter.com/5zGW2eXndW — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) September 21, 2023

Tell people to go live. Recordings can be deleted.

I’ve seen firsthand how some (not all) policemen can make up stories to detain people. I had one tell me he can lock me up because he wants to and no one will be able to do anything about it and then lie he never said it. — Zubaida A-Rahman (@zubaidah_x) September 21, 2023

My Nigerian, South African & Kenyan mutuals on the TL, today Ghanaians are protesting their current government. Pls help us by amplifying all and any tweets under #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #FixTheCountry.

You can also tag international media to expose the treatment of protestors — Sim Simma (@Aku__Addy) September 21, 2023

Protesters are being arrested by the Police. A bus is currently transporting them to the Regional Police Headquarters.#OccupyJulorbiHouse #TV3GH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/aIRCwZIoQB — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 21, 2023

the police just picked me and my friend up. they are calling us suspects. they are taking us towards nkrumah circle. #fixthecountry — b. (@fr3me_Bella) September 21, 2023

Witnessing oppressors rule. My goodness can’t believe this. Ghana must really work cause it’s home. — Coc (@Otumfour_233) September 21, 2023

????????‍????????????✊????: At this point if you’re wearing a black/red tee, you just may be arrested by the discretion of the police as a ‘suspect’ for disrupting public peace & flouting the Public Order Act lol. #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/4ccGXdLaZ4 — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 21, 2023

The protest isn’t even about asking npp officials to resign, its about asking for better living conditions.

This could have been handled so much better. Sad. — Zubaida A-Rahman (@zubaidah_x) September 21, 2023

I’m here. You can join too.



The police haven’t touched me pic.twitter.com/nzWwtmRJ5A — #Let'sTalkGhana (@drgyimah) September 21, 2023

I’m demonstrating this weekend because, people don’t have potable water to drink in the region I studied in for four years. A decade later, they’re still at it.



Because I had to give my number to a pharmacist in korle bu to have access to government subsidised rabies vaccines. — hajia (@Pengdor) September 21, 2023

Joined a new group of people walking towards Flagstaff and I just noticed a police Navara pass by and take pictures of us — Sean (@SeanReezy25) September 21, 2023