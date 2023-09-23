OccupyJulorbiHouse: I campaigned for Akufo-Addo but I haven’t seen anything – Kwadwo Sheldon

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Ghanaian Youtuber and social commentator, Kwadwo Sheldon has expressed his disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-led government following the crumbling nature of the Ghanaian economy.



He disclosed that he was a staunch supporter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 general elections hoping things would be better but it has turned out to be otherwise.



The social commentator indicated that they are not bothered by the actions of the police barricading and preventing them from entering the Flagstaff house to present their grievance to the government.



In an interview with JoyNews which GhanaWeb monitored, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, Kwadwo Sheldon said that the Akufo-Addo-led government has underperformed and should pay attention to their concerns.



“I campaigned for this government. I was the one doing four more for Nana. Listen, at some point, I campaign for this government with the hope that when they come to power, whatever they are preaching, whatever their message, whatever their campaign message, they will implement it today.



"We are here, have you seen that? I almost died on a motorway. My tyre actually drove into a pit on a motorway,” he indicated.



He also highlighted how social media has been influential in amplifying the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest and commended celebrities who joined forces to push the agenda.



“So if you have been following the conversation, people have been spearheading the conversation on social platforms and big ups to all the people that started this thing. It started online as a hashtag and it has translated into tangibles where people are out on the street.



“You understand? This is why I am not bothered that the police people have barricaded them over there. They have barricaded us [OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters]. They [police] can barricade us in real life. They can't barricade us on social media. We will use our social media platforms to amplify the conversation,” said Kwadwo Sheldon.



The OccupyJulorBiHouse protest has entered Day 3 as protesters continue to voice their grievances to the government amid the economic turmoil.



