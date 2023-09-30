OccupyJulorBiHouse enters Germany

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Following the three-days protest by the #OccupyJulorBiHouse in Ghana, some Ghanaians in London took up the street protest, making their presence felt at the entrance of the High Commission of Ghana in the city.



Now, the protest has entered Berlin, Germany.



Several tweets have emerged, showing photos and videos of what is happening in the city of Berlin.



As can be seen in some of the videos, police in Berlin are seen restricting some of the Ghanaians who poured out to protest.



In other videos, mostly shared by Product Guy Ken @peratov on X (formerly Twitter), it shows more Ghanaians in the country showing up to participate in the protest.



The #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest, led by the Democracy Hub in Ghana, is aimed at getting the government to respond to hardships being faced by Ghanaians.



The protesters are also demanding that the government fixes a number of things that have become messy in the country, including the struggling economy.



Police restricting anti #OcccupyJulorbiHouse demo protesrors in Berlin pic.twitter.com/fcZTPbD8Xz — Product Guy Ken (@peratov) September 30, 2023

More and more Ghanaians showing up to the Berlin embassy #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/KZJJTWf73P — Product Guy Ken (@peratov) September 30, 2023

