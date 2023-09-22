OccupyJulorBiHouse demo: No space is a no-go area for any Ghanaian - Abraham Amaliba

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

A member of the legal team for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has criticised the police for blocking protesters of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration from marching to the seat of government, Jubilee House.



This comes after police officers clad with helmets, shields, and guns, blocked the path leading to the Jubilee House to prevent the protestors from gaining access to the seat of government.



According to Amaliba, no space in Ghana is considered a no-go area for any Ghanaian.



“This an administration that rode on the back of demonstrations to come to power. Since when did the Flagstaff house become a no-go area for demonstrators,” he asked.



Amaliba cited previous instances when demonstrations were held at the Jubilee House by the NPP when they were in opposition.



“In this country, they held a demonstration at the Flagstaff House. They went, sat there, and engaged in a busuasie demonstration, some were holding their iPads, who attacked them at that time?



“This administration is beginning to erode the benefits that we have choked under this constitution. We are beginning to see a paranoid government who when they hear a demonstration, use all machinations to suppress the demonstration. But you see, people cannot be suppressed for long,” he added.



