General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nominations deadline for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards extended to October 12

The nominations deadline for the 3rd edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards has been extended from September 24 to October 12.

The awards ceremony organized by Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, is slated for December 8, 2023, and dubbed “GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, Women’s Edition.”

This year’s award ceremony will give recognition to Ghanaian women who have contributed immensely to society, as well as the various industries and public service institutions.

For one to be able to nominate any Ghanaian woman, he or she thinks deserves this honouring award, there are a few steps to follow.

Below is a step-by-step process for nominating a person for #GEXCEL2022

Visit and click the nominations bar or click the nomination banner on


Provide your details by entering your first and last names

Fill in your contact details i.e. phone number and email address

Select the appropriate category out of 17 options for your nominee

Provide the personal details of your nominee

Provide at least one or more social media handles of your nominee

Tell us why she qualifies for the selected category and then proceed

You will receive a pop-up with “Would you like to make another nomination,” if yes, click “Yes” and go through the same process of nominating another woman.

If no, click “No” and you are done nominating your nominee.