No government can compare their social intervention policies to ours - Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the achievements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since the area of former President Kufour has been unparalleled.



He was of the view that the NPP as a government has introduced several policies to alleviate the poverty of Ghanaians.



Speaking at the launch of the National Health Insurance (NHIS) week in Accra, he said the NPP can be credited with stabilizing Ghana’s economy and providing opportunities for Ghanaians to transform.



On health, he referenced the provision of some 307 ambulances, drones to aid the delivery of medical supplies, the renewal of the NHIS through the use of mobile phones, and many others as unprecedented achievements to lessen the suffering of the people.



He said there are plans by the NPP government to automate hospitals in the country and make them efficient.



“From the days of former president J. A Kufuor to Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, so many reforms, and development have taken place in our health sector under the New Patriotic Party. One of government’s most important interventions since independence was introduced during former president’s Kufuor’s administration. Government resolved the issue of the ambulance through the ‘one-constituency, one-ambulance’ project which has brought about 307 ambulances. It is our government that dreamt beyond the limit to introduce drones to supply blood and essential medicines to remote areas. It is our government that has made it easy to renew our NHIS through the mobile phone. Our government is also on agenda to automate most hospitals to make them run efficiently,” he stated.



“We are building the various pillars of digitization. We’ve got the National ID Card, the mobile interoperability but we are not in the face of integration where all of these different systems will speak to each other and form one database,” he added.





