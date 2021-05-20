National Security: Scrap the position of regional security coordinator – Adib Saani

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Adib Saani is calling for the position of the regional security coordinator to be scrapped



• He believes the National Security institution as a whole is being hijacked and infiltrated by political actors



•Saani recommended the position to rather be infused with the functions of the regional security council



Security Analyst, Adib Saani has called for the annulment of the position of the Regional Security Coordinator of National Security.



According to him, the move would be necessary to avert a hijack and infiltration of the institution by political actors.



Adib Saani in a phone interview with GhanaWeb on Wednesday May 19, recommended that the regional security position should rather be infused with the functions of the regional security council.



“It’s time to scrap the position of regional security coordinator as it has gradually been hijacked by political actors. Rather, we should infuse those functions into the regional security council,” Adib Saani said.



His comments come after the acting National Security Coordinator, Major General Francis Adu Amanfo disclosed that he ordered for the removal of Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP (Rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare Addo from office on the grounds that his contract had expired.



On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, some seven armed men believed to be members of the disbanded vigilante group, Delta Force, were detained for the attempted abduction of the Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP (Rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare Addo.



DCOP Opare Addo, while recounting his ordeal, stated that four of the seven men who attacked him in his office with a butt-stock of an AK-47 rifle were known associates of the supposedly disbanded vigilante group.