Nana B apologises to Alan Kyerematen over Bawumia clash at Assin North

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B, has issued a public apology to the former Minister of Trade and Industry and flagbearer hopeful for the NPP, Alan Kyerematen.



The apology comes on the back of an unprecedented mishap during the Assin North by-election campaign, which caused significant embarrassment for Kyerematen.



Speaking about the incident to Accra-based Okay FM, Nana B attributed the mishap to lack of communication between the handlers of the vice president and the campaign organizers.



“I have seen some of the circulating videos and I must say that in every organization, we get some of these lapses. There was a lack of communication between us the organisers and the handlers.



“When you pay close attention, the explanation to it is that the president was coming. So, the vice president’s handlers out of good fate, which one would have thought that the vice president will leave the stage before the president comes. However, the time they took to do that didn’t go well,” he said.



The National Organiser, Nana B further added it was not intentional to publicly embarrass the former minister.



“I will not offer a lot of explanation but as a National Organiser, I was not visibly happy that Alan kyerematen is speaking then this happens.



“I will want to use your platform, and, in all humility, what happened was not because someone planned it. In all humility, let me apologise unreservedly to Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for the small hitch that happened when he was speaking at the Assin North constituency campaign. It was a lapse that happened,” he added.



The incident, captured in a viral video, showed Alan Kyerematen addressing constituents at Assin North when Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined him on the platform.



Veep was introduced to the crowd while Alan Kyerematen was still speaking.



The scene was not pleasant for the flagbearer hopeful, who was also a contender against the vice as both are vying to be the party's flagbearer.





