NPP won 2016 elections with lies – Kwaku Boahen

The Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, insists President Akufo-Addo won the 2016 polls with blatant lies.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer would not be second-time lucky as he seeks a second term mandate during the December 7 presidential elections.



“Nana Akufo-Addo issued blatant lies and fake promises to enable him to win the December 7, 2016, presidential elections and now Ghanaians are aware of his lies and fake promises."



“But the NPP leader would not be able to repeat his lies and secure underserved votes during the next national elections which is a few days away,” Kwaku Boahen said.



Speaking on Akoma FM in Kumasi, Kwaku Boahen observed that hardship beyond measure, was the order of the day in the country now and Ghanaians were indeed suffering.



“Everybody is crying, including the young and the old because the NPP government has failed woefully in political office,” he claimed without backing his strong comments with any evidence.



He said nobody would vote for the NPP again for them to continue with their mismanagement and corrupt practices, which has plunged the country into difficult times nowadays.



Kwaku Boahen predicted that former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC would easily triumph in the presidential and parliamentary elections in December.



“John Mahama and the NDC are returning to political office to save the country from the clutches of hardship, disappointment, corruption and bad governance,” the NDC kingpin stated.



Kwaku Boahen also predicted that the NDC would win more votes in the NPPs stronghold of Ashanti Region, saying “Asanteman will remember Mahama’s good works and vote for the NDC.”

