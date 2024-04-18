But for the Asantehene, the 2016 election could have been messy – Former President Kufuor

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his immense contribution to the development of Ghana, particularly Otumfuo’s role in maintaining the peace the country is enjoying.



Speaking in an Opemsuo Radio interview shared on X on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, former President Kufuor described the Asantehene as a wise man who is respected by all persons across the political divide.



He said that because of Otumfuo’s wisdom, actors in Ghana’s political landscape listened to him and this has saved the country from trouble, especially during the 2016 general elections.



The former president recalled how the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom’s intervention averted potential political violence.



“The 2012 or 2016 election almost turned messy at a point. But the Otumfuo intervened and all the factions in the elections accepted the results presented by the Electoral Commission.



“If not for that things were getting very difficult,” he said in the Twi dialect.



