Akufo-Addo’s use of ‘dirty lobbyist’ to win 2016 election lands govt in trouble

American PR firm KRL International was contracted by the NPP before the 2016 elections

As Ghana gears towards the 2020 general elections with the two major parties engaging in subtle campaigns, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been dealt a big blow by Open Source Investigators (OSI), an international organisation that provide in-depth research behind political stories.



The team of investigative journalists, researchers, fact-checkers, activists and data experts who supply non-partisan and precise analyses and investigations have accused Ghana’s president of illegally using public funds to pay foreign consultants hired to help him win the 2016 election.



More soon...

