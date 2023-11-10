NPP running mate: Library Authority boss endorses NAPO to partner Bawumia for 2024

Politics of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Hayford Siaw, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Ghana Library Authority, has expressed his support for the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as a suitable running mate for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer going into the 2024 general elections.



Mr. Siaw endorsed Dr Prempeh, stating that the Energy Minister is well-suited to complement flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mr. Siaw highlighted Dr. Prempeh's previous role as the Minister of Education, where he recognised his potential in him and appointed him as the CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, one of Ghana's second oldest state institutions.



“Under Dr Prempeh's support, the authority has experienced significant growth, achieving a net profit of 5000 percent,” he noted.



During an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, Mr. Siaw commended Dr Prempeh's visionary leadership and expressed confidence in his ability to contribute to the progress of the country.



He emphasised that Dr. Prempeh is the most competent candidate for Dr. Bawumia to break the eight-year power cycle.



Mr Siaw further praised Dr Prempeh's performance during his tenure as the Minister of Education, noting that there were no teacher strikes and agitations under his watch, and he successfully built confidence among the teachers.



He described Dr Prempeh as a visionary with a genuine love for the governing party.



He said the NPP would win the next elections based on the support of two groups, namely government workers and supporters from the Ashanti Region.



He said Dr Prempeh has a camaraderie with teachers and if chosen can translate into votes.



As the NPP seeks a running mate from the Ashanti Region, various names, including Dr John Kumah, Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Minister for Finance; and Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, MP for Bosomtwi and Minister for Education have been suggested.



The endorsement from Mr. Siaw adds to the ongoing speculation and some added advantage for Dr Prempeh as one of the potential candidates for the position.