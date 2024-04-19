Two candidates pick nomination forms for Akan NPP Parliamentary position

Politics of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: GNA

The filing of nomination forms for the contest in the Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) polls closed on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, with two aspirants filing to contest.



They include; Lawyer Tapha Tassah, an Accra-based private Legal Practitioner, and Rabiu Awal, Akan NPP Constituency Chairman.



Bashiru Sabitious Yeziru, the Akan NPP Constituency Director of Research and Elections, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.



He told the GNA that the vetting would be done either Thursday, April 18, or Friday, April 19, after which the balloting for the positions on the ballot paper would be done.



The Kadjebi Constituency Office of the NPP opened nomination on Monday, April 15 for will-be Parliamentary Candidate aspirants and closed on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.



The election is billed for Saturday, April 27.



The poll has become necessary following the demise of the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, who was elected as the PC on December 2, 2023, but passed on March 14 in Abuja, Nigeria.