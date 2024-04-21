Akufo-Addo’s driver files to contest La Dade-Kotopon NPP primary

Politics of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Joseph Addo, who has served as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's personal driver for over two decades, has officially entered the race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in La Dede-kotopon constituency in the Greater Accra region, according to a citinewsroom.com report.



Addo's candidacy comes after the resignation of the previously elected parliamentary candidate, Dr. Gerald Joseph Tetteh who cited personal reasons for his decision.



Addo has pledged to reclaim the seat for the NPP, emphasizing his roots within the community.



“I was born and bred here in La, I have lived all my life here, so, I am not new in this constituency.



“I have helped the youth in this area get jobs and employment in government agencies.



“Recently, when the party needed an office space after the destruction of the old office, I personally worked to get a new office for the party,” he is quoted to have said.



Meanwhile, the NPP's Greater Accra Elections Committee has vetted and approved Addo's nomination, along with that of Solomon Kotey Niikio, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, who has also thrown his hat into the ring.



The primary, scheduled for April 27, 2024, is poised to be a moment for the NPP as they seek to regain the La Dedekotopon seat, lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.



The seat is currently being occupied by NDC MP Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.



AM/SARA



