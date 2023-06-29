NPP people supported me to win Assin North by-election - Gyakye Quayson

Politics of Thursday, 29 June 2023

The Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has expressed gratitude for the support he received from supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the recently concluded by-election.



According to him, although the said individuals cannot publicly disclose their identity, their instrumental role in orchestrating his victory is acknowledged.



Addressing journalists just before being officially declared the winner of the Tuesday, June 27 by-election, Quayson emphasized his commitment to upholding the rule of law and conducting his campaign activities within legal boundaries.



He extended his appreciation to his constituents in Assin North, as well as his fellow NDC members, and members from the opposition NPP who according to him quietly supported his candidacy.



"I believe in the rule of law and I do things according to the law. Also, I had the support of my constituents, not just the people of Assin North alone, my NDC fraternity, and people from the other side of the aisle, which is the NPP, who were supporting me," Quayson stated. "They may not be able to identify themselves publicly," he added.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana declared him as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency on June 27, 2023, following the conclusion of the by-election. Quayson, who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emerged victorious with a significant margin.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast. His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes. Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



