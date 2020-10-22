Politics of Thursday, 22 October 2020

NPP boycotts Radio Station over 'diabolic onslaught' on Jaman South MP

NPP in the Bono Region have boycotted all radio programmes on Drobo based Kiss FM

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region have boycotted all radio programmes on Drobo based Kiss FM.



The party indicates that the decision to sever ties with the station is because of the incessant unwarranted vitriolic attacks on the Member of Parliament for the Jaman South Constituency, Yaw Afful.



Confirming the decision to GhanaWeb, the Bono Regional Communications Director, Asare Bediako Seth accused management of the station of sitting aloof and allowing one of its journalists, Akroma Derfour to perpetuate an agenda against the party.



Asare Bediako disclosed that the actions by the station tend to cause massive disaffection for the Parliamentary Candidate and the NPP in the constituency hence the decision.



“We have decided to boycott all programmes on Drobo based Kiss FM from October 20, 2020, until further notice. Our decision has been necessitated by a grand agenda that the station has allowed its platform to be used for.



“We believe in the freedom of the media but we are against a journalist perpetuating an agenda against our party through unprofessional means.”



He revealed that the party has taken steps to petition the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communication Authority (NCA) “about the ulterior, skewed, hegemonic and diabolic onslaught” on the New Patriotic Party.



He, however, revealed that the party will reverse the decision if the management of the station did the right thing by calling the journalist to order and ensuring that the right journalistic practices are adhered to.



Meanwhile, the Manager for the station, Mr Boniface Dapaah in a phone interview with Ghanaweb revealed that they are yet to receive the said notice of the boycott by the NPP.



Mr Dapaah was quick to shoot down allegations by the NPP that the station is pursuing an anti-NPP agenda as according to him such an agenda will not be in line with standard journalistic practices.





