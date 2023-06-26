NPP National chairman endorses Akufo-Addo's 'prison' comments on Gyakye Quayson

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has come to the defence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, regarding his recent comment on the ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



According to Ntim, the president's remarks were made based on his understanding of the law, 3News.com reports.



The chairman of the NPP emphasized that, due to President Akufo-Addo's legal background, he has the right to predict the possible outcome of a criminal trial.



"I am not a lawyer, but in law, if you kill a human being as another example, why will you not go to jail? So maybe the President was making the comment based on what he knows about the law, not that he is going to be the judge. From his experience, he is at liberty to predict what is likely to happen," he explained.



The NPP Chairman's statement comes amidst criticism from former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, who accused President Akufo-Addo of making prejudicial comments regarding Gyakye Quayson's ongoing criminal case.



It can be recalled that the president during a speech at the Church of Pentecost in Assin Akonfudi on June 25, 2023, said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, in the upcoming by-election, may end up in prison.



He questioned the benefits of voting for someone with potential legal troubles and emphasized the importance of electing a representative focused on developing the constituency.



In response, the former president condemned the president's comments, considering them contrary to the principles outlined in Ghana's 1992 Constitution and detrimental to the country's democracy.



He argued that the president's statements could prejudice the ongoing court case and emphasized the NDC's belief that the Supreme Court's decision to expunge Gyakye Quayson's name from parliament was a mistake.



According to Mahama, the constitutional requirement of not owing allegiance should be applied at the point of elections, not during the filing of nomination forms.



"We disagree with the Supreme Court. James Gyakye Quayson is not a prisoner, and if the President said that it is unfortunate, it is against our democracy, it is against our laws. The President cannot prejudice a court case," Mahama asserted.



The by-election, slated for Tuesday, June 27, is expected to proceed amid these political tensions and legal controversies.



NW/OGB