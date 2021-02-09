General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: My News GH

NDC should deal with Rojo Mettle-Nunoo - Vim Lady

Afia Pokuaa is a radio and television personality

Radio and Television personality, Afia Pokuaa, has called on the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to punish its third witness, Robert Mettle Nonoo, for leaving the Strong Room of the EC during the 2020 elections.



Robert Mettle Nonoo in court said he left the Electoral Commission’s Strong Room after identifying some anomalies in the figures transmitted and wanted a listening ear from the Chairperson of the first respondent in the 2020 election petition case.



He said he was kept waiting at the reception of Jean Mensa for three hours and was served with tea while he waited for the EC Chair who was then in a meeting.



But reacting to this, Afia Pokuaa, indicated that Rojo Mettle Nonoo disappointed the NDC because he was not dutiful.



According to her, considering the tensions in the 2020 elections and the stakes for the NDC which has no iota of trust for the Electoral Commission, there was no way Mettle Nonoo who had been sent to the Strong Room to ensure that things are done right will leave the room.



“NDC should call Rojo Mettle Nonoo and deal with him that why did he leave the strong room. You people were two so even if one leaves, the other should have stayed behind and ensure that they monitor the system with eagle eyes.”



Meanwhile, the Lawyers for the first and second respondents have prayed the court that they will not be bringing any more witnesses after the petitioner closed his case.