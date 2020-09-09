Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

NDC’s 2020 manifesto the best since independence – Austin Gamey

Labour consultant, Austin Gamey

Labour consultant, Austin Gamey has lauded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for coming out with a people-driven manifesto as promised.



According to him, the 2020 manifesto is the best since Ghana gained independence in 1957.



He explained that all the promises made were friendly, inclusive and easy to implement.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Mr Gamey said “For once, I think we have a manifesto that is supposed to be a bit more sensible than all the previous ones. This is the best we have had in this country since independence. It is easy to implement, it is inclusive, it is friendly. I think it is because they did a wide consultation”.



His comments came after the NDC promised to extend maternity leave from three months to four months should they be voted back into power in the December 7 polls.



The reason for this, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said at the launch, Monday, was that mothers need to be given more time after childbirth to put themselves together before resuming work as babysitting can be challenging.



Fathers, on the hand, have been included in the leave-taking as they will also enjoy 7 days paternity leave to support their wives at home.





