Regional News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: ghanavanguard.com

Axim Fosu to get new University under next Mahama administration

The university will be named as the University of Security and Intelligence Studies

A new public university will be established at Axim Fosu if the December 7 general elections see John Dramani Mahama and the NDC emerge as winners.



This promise has been captured in the National Democratic Congress manifesto which is dubbed “The People’s Manifesto.”



The university to be established when NDC makes it to power next year will be known as the University of Security and Intelligence Studies (USIS).



A member of the NDC communications team, Gabriella Tetteh while speaking on Pan African TV’s Alhaji and Alhaji Show on Saturday, September 12, 2020, mentioned the interventions the next NDC government will do in the security sector.



Reintroducing of CAP30 for security service personnel and improving working conditions and salaries for the personnel in the security service are the few security sectors related promises she pointed out in the manifesto that was launched recently.



“In the area of security, we are harmonizing the salaries and the conditions of service of all security services. We are reintroducing CAP30 for the security services and we are building a new university called the University of Security and Intelligence Studies at Axim Fosu with satellite campuses in five other districts across the country. ” Gabriella was quoted as saying on the show which was monitored by GhanaVanguard.com.



The NDC, in their quest to capture power in the upcoming elections, promised to build new tertiary institutions or satellite campuses of already existing universities in the six newly created regions.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.