We need to regularise Okada not legalise it - G/A NPP Youth Organizer

The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Moses Abor has challenged former President John Dramani Mahama to a debate over the legalization of Okada.



He claims the former president lacks vision and has no plans in transforming the lives of the young persons in the Okada business.



He is of the view that the Okada activities should be rather regularised instead of being legalised.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he opined that Okada has come to stay and cannot be banned as some people have called for.



He is therefore proposing the regularisation through the District Assemblies.



The proposed legalization by the NDC candidate he added will make the work of the police difficult and frustrate the Okada riders themselves.



He said the proposed solution by the Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best solution.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia last week declared that the Akufo-Addo administration will not legalise what he describes as “risky business” of commercial motorbike aka ‘Okada’ in the country.



According to him, the current NPP government will rather be them to purchase brand new cars assembled in the country to engage in a much safer venture.



Section 128 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (Legislative Instrument 2180), states: “The licensing authority shall not register a motorcycle to carry a fare-paying passenger.”



But flagbearer for the NDC John Mahama had earlier indicated that his government will legalise the commercial operation of motorbikes popularly known as Okada if voted into power in 2021.



But the Vice President says Okada riders will be able to buy or lease cars to run much ‘safer’ businesses as part of governments automobile development drive.



“Their [Okada riders] problem will be the lack of capital but if they [Transport Sector Recapitalisation Project] bring in new leasing policies and we have our national ID card with our digital addresses and so on, we can have a credit system working and give you an option other than this risky venture,” he added.

