NDC is behind #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration, they're cowards! - Charles Owusu

Politics of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu has accused the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) of orchestrating Thursday's protest to the seat of government, Jubilee House, by some citizens.



The protesters of #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration were prevented by the Police for violating the Public Order Act.



The Police say they have arrested 49 people who showed up within the vicinity of the Jubilee House and the 37 Military Hospital on Thursday to participate in the demonstration.



These suspects, according to a statement by the Police, have been taken into custody for unlawful assembly and violation of the Public Order Act.



“We would like to state that the Police do not take delight in preventing any group from demonstrating as the Service has a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past. The exception, in this case, is the Police disagreement with the organisers on the venue, the Jubilee House, being a security zone,” parts of the statement read.



The Police also urged the general public to disregard any invitation to take part in any “unlawful” protest until the determination of the matter by the court on the 26th September, 2023.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, Charles Owusu minced no words indicating "this was masterminded by the NDC".



He was very confident in his conviction that this #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest was contracted by the National Democratic Congress and wondered why the party would hide behind the protesters to advance their ulterior motives.



"They are cowards. You see they should bold enough to come out and demonstrate. It is within your own right to say that, as a political party, you want to demonstrate but when you sometimes hide behind people to make things messy; I find it difficult to understand" he said.



He, therefore, applauded the Police for disallowing the demonstration and arresting those who chose to misbehave while the Police stopped them for their own safety and the security of the Jubilee House.



