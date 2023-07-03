NDC Holland Chapter salutes James Gyakye Quayson

Diasporia News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: Lewis Kwame Addo, Contributor

The Executives and members of the NDC Holland Chapter congratulate the National Democratic Congress and James Gyakye Quayson, the newly sworn in Member of Parliament for Assin North on their impressive victory.



It will be recalled that on May 17, 2023, the 'Unanimous Football Club', that is, the Supreme Court of Ghana, directed the Ghana Parliament to expunge James Gyakye Quayson from its records as a Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency. This triggered a by-election on June 27, 2023 where the people of Assin North overturned the Supreme Court's decision and voted overwhelmingly for the same James Quayson.



By winning the Assin North by-election, the NDC has proven that it is capable of winning the 2024 general election. The Assin North by-election is a clear expression of the dislike of most Ghanaians who think the current regime has messed up their lives.



The NDC Holland Chapter believes that the government of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not sympathetic to the plight of the people of Ghana because it has destroyed the fortunes of what was once a promising country in the sub-Saharan Africa.



The election of James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament for Assin North is a clear indication that the people of Assin North will not tolerate the mistreatment of their MP by the executive and the judiciary.



We, the NDC Holland Chapter, thank the people of Assin North for believing in the NDC and in their own man. We trust that despite the diabolical plans of the Jubilee House, they will not allow the setbacks they may have experienced to diminish their strong support for their MP.



Through thick and thin, we must all remain focused on the goal of ridding Ghana of a despotic, dictatorial, draconian and autocratic regime. We pray that the Almighty God will help Quayson to implement the progressive mandate at August House as well as his various plans to improve the security, prosperity and happiness of his constituency.



Similarly, I must express my gratitude to those who, despite the hardships imposed on them by this government, remain loyal to our party, perform their duties diligently and contributed to strengthening the rule of law and defending the human rights and fundamental freedoms of citizens.



For us in the Diaspora, the outcome of Assin North is in the direction of chasing the nepotistic, highly incompetent and corrupt government of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government out of office. We are social democrats who believe in freedom, equality, justice and solidarity. These core values of ours will strengthen and unite us to wrest power from the NPP in December 2024.



Our heartfelt thanks also go to our Leader and flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama; National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey; National Organiser, Joseph Yammim; National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi; National Women’s Organiser, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw; National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo; all national executives; all MPs led by Dr. Ato Forson and the regional and constituency executives.



Winning the Assin North by-election was not handed to us on a silver platter but required hard work, sacrifice and dedication to get all the logistics in order and run an effective and successful campaign.



We at the NDC Holland Chapter thank the party members and the polling station representatives. In the same breath, we also thank the Ghana Police Service, the Electoral Commission and all stakeholders who contributed to the success of this election.