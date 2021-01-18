General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Ministerial nominees list to be out by Wednesday – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Former Information Minister

President Akufo-Addo’s Representative at the Ministry of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed that the President is likely to send his first list of ministerial nominees to Parliament by Wednesday.



That will be after both sides of Parliament – The New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the National Democratic Congress(NDC) caucuses - nominate members to form the Appointment Committee to vet the nominees.



“…The second committee to be formed in the 8th Parliament will be the Appointment Committee. Once that committee has been constituted, the President will then signal and release the list of ministerial appointees and say in the communication to the Speaker that now that you’re ready with your appointment committee these are my nominees,” the Immediate-past Information Minister stated.



He added: “The earliest the President can release the list should be Wednesday because Committee on Selection will present its report to the plenary Tuesday afternoon.”



The past few weeks have seen heightened clamouring for positions by party members with some of them doing so through influential personalities within the ruling party, traditional rulers, and prominent clergymen.



President Akufo-Addo after being sworn in on January 7, 2021, to start his second term in office is yet to make appointments.