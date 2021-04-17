Minister gives Adentan Assembly ultimatum to pull down illegal structures

Regional News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako-Atta, has given the Adentan Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, a one-week ultimatum to pull down all illegal structures constructed around the Tesa Lake Ramseyer Site, at Adjiringanor.



According to the minister, the springing up of fence walls and other structures around the lake without recourse to laid down rules, constituted lawlessness which must not be countenanced in any form or shape.



The ministry last year began the construction of a major drain and access roads across the lake to prevent the perennial flooding often experienced in the area at the slightest downpour.



But, before the project could be completed, developers had begun fencing portions of the lake ostensibly to claim ownership, a situation which could defeat the purpose of constructing the drain and the access roads all aimed at easing traffic congestion in the municipality.



Mr Amoako-Atta, who met the scene on a routine inspection of some roads in the Greater Accra Region would have none of that and directed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Daniel Nii-Noi Adumuah, to demolish the structures.



According to him, such greedy acts of lawlessness would not be entertained by the government under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The visibly angry minister, said when he visited the area personally with the President some three months ago, there was no wall and questioned when the wall was constructed without being noticed by the physical planning department of the assembly.



“Please MCE, I do not intend to enter into your domain, but the truth must be told, whether the people have permit or not, the walls must be brought down,” Mr Amoako-Atta said.



The minister urged the MCE to properly investigate the circumstances leading to the construction of the walls at the Ramseyer site, and those involved seriously dealt with.



Mr Amoako-Atta warned people who had encroached on road reservations to remove the structures or have themselves to blame adding “the government wants to move with speed during this second year of roads, as such nothing would be allowed to stand in its way’’.



Mr Adumuah who expressed surprise at the turn of events, said the assembly had planned to dredge the lake, stock it with fish and redevelop it into a place of relaxation.



He was, therefore, happy when the government started reconstructing roads in the area, and the major drain to link that of the motor-way to prevent flooding which had characterised the area.



Mr Adumuah said the walls would be immediately demolished to serve as deterrent to others.