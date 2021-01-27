General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mapped: Rawlings's final drive through Accra before burial

play videoRawlings's funeral took place at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The final drive of former president Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings will be through some principal streets of the capital ahead of his burial later today at the military cemetery.



The drive started immediately after the funeral ceremony held at the Black Stars Square wrapped up. The army announced that the remains of the former president will be escorted by a full convoy on his last drive.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led the executive arm of government to the ceremony. The Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice also led the legislature and judiciary respectively to attend the ceremony.



From the Black Star Square, the cortege will go towards the direction of the Osu Castle. The order of march as announced by the army is as follows.



Rawlings’ journey from Black Star Square to the Military Cemetery



From Osu Castle junction, the cortege will proceed through some principal streets in Accra.



From the castle, the convoy will drive to the Ridge roundabout on Castle road through Accra Psychiatric Hospital intersection unto the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.



The cortege will head towards the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and branch unto Ring Road Central towards the GBC area and onto the Ako Adjei Interchange and then proceed to the 37 Military Hospital.



On the Giffard road, the cortege will move to Burma Camp and turn around at the Air Force Base and then back on the Giffard road before branching off the Airport Hills bypass and finally end at the Military cemetery.



There will be a helicopter escort and an honourary helicopter flyover at the military cemetery.



