Mahama visits Assin North for thank you tour Sunday

Politics of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to visit Assin North constituency in the Central Region for thank you tour.



A delegation of branch, constituency, regional and national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some Members of Parliament accompanied the Member of Parliament for Assin North, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson to the S.D.A Church, El Shaddai Seventh Day Church and the Savior Church, all at Breku to thank God for a resounding victory in the just-ended by-election.



The delegation for Day 2 of the NDC’s #AssinNorthThankYouTour was led by the 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.



In a statement by the National Communication Officer for NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said the team also visited twenty (26) members of the party who got injured in a ghastly accident at Dansame in the run-up to the just-ended by-election.



He added that the team also visited the family of the NDC member who lost her life in the said unfortunate accident.



“Each of the 26 injured members of the party was given a token of GHS500 to support their feeding and transportation to the hospital. This is after the flag-bearer of the party, H.E John Dramani Mahama paid in full the hospital bills of all the injured persons.



"The re-elected Member of Parliament, on his part, assured all the injured persons that he will be visiting them in the coming days with the aim of rolling out a sustainable financial assistance scheme for them,” Mr. Gyamfi stated.



He continued: “The Flagbearer of the NDC and incoming President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama will be joining the leadership of the party at Assin Breku tomorrow (Sunday) at 11 am for the climax of the party’s Thank You Tour, where he will be participating in a non-denominational Thanksgiving Church Service and a mammoth rally at the Methodist School park.”



Watch a livestream of the tour below:



