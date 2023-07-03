Mahama hints on reintroducing July 1 as public holiday

General News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has hinted on reintroducing July 1 as a statutory or public holiday when he takes up office as the president of the country.



The hint by the former president was contained in a Facebook post on July 1, 2023, which was sighted by GhanaWeb.



"1st July is and shall remain Ghana’s Republic Day. It shall remain our history," the post read.



The day, July 1, which commemorates when Ghana become a republic after it gained independence from the British, used to be observed as a public holiday until President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on April 16, 2019, assented to the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, making the day a ceremonial day instead of a public holiday.



The National Democratic Congress has since criticised the idea and the president for altering the history of the country.



Among other things, the NDC stated that the government is trying to undermine certain historical figures.



“President Akufo-Addo has deemed it fit to degrade the importance of this great day from a full public holiday intended to celebrate the efforts of our fore-bearers in our collective struggle to affirm the benefits of equality, liberty, freedom and justice," part of the statement read.



The NDC, known for its support of Nkrumah’s ideals, said the move was an attempt to distort Ghana's history.



As a result, they boycotted the passage of the Bill even though it was eventually passed.







NW/DA

