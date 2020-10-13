General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

MTTD holds pre-deployment orientation for 200 National Service Personnel

A total of 200 National Service Personnel have been deployed to the MTTD

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department has today 13th October 2020 held an opening ceremony for a three-day orientation programme for 200 National Service Personnel deployed to the Unit under the Urban Traffic Concept at the National Police Training School, Tesano-Accra.



The concept which is co-managed by the Ghana Police and the National Service Scheme (NSS) uses National service personnel from various tertiary institutions to assist the Ghana Police to manage traffic on our roads.



Director-General Private Security Organizations, COP/Mr. Alphonse Adu Amankwah who represented the Inspector General of Police urged participants to be disciplined and hardworking in delivering their duties.



Present at the opening ceremony were the Commissioner of Insurance, Justice Ofori and the representative of the Executive Director of NSS, Robert Nii Kumah.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.