General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

Personnel posted to educational institutions can begin registration – NSS

National Service Scheme

Prospective national service personnel who have been posted to educational institutions that are opened have been asked to commence their registration and validation processes to begin work.



This is coming from the Public Relations Officer of the Scheme, Armstrong Esaah.



It comes to clarify a part of a statement released by the Scheme in announcing that some 86,478 graduates from various tertiary institutions across the country have been deployed to user agencies nationwide.



In the statement, NSS asked personnel posted to educational institutions to hold on with their registration processes.



But explaining the directive, Mr. Armstrong Essah mentioned that those posted to opened educational institutions could report to their institutions of posting for endorsement of their application letters to begin the registration and validation processes.



“There is an exception to this directive but some educational institutions are still in session and the personnel posted to those schools can go ahead and register to start the national service. So if you have been posted to GES, District office or any other educational service that is still working then personnel posted to such institutions should get their appointment letters endorsed to start their service.”



Mr. Esaah added that management of the Scheme had directed the Accounts departments of the National Service to make arrangements for payment modalities to ensure that Service Personnel who have been asked to hold on with registration due to the shutdown of their institutions of posting would still receive their payments.



“The accounts and e-zwich department of the national service scheme are making arrangements. They have been directed by management to work out the payment modalities for those affected by the shutting down of schools. So they will hold on but we are working out ways to pay them.”



Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) released postings of a total of Eighty-Six Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy-Eight (86,478), eligible graduates, from accredited tertiary institutions and private registrants who enrolled for the 2020/2021 national service, on August 31, 2020 to various user agencies across Ghana.



The service period officially commenced today, September 7, 2020.



The NSS also issued a statement indicating that Prospective service personnel for the 2020/2021 service year who were posted to educational institutions should hold on with their registration and validation until schools officially re-open.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.