NSS releases postings for 15K newly-trained teachers

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has announced the release of postings for newly-trained teachers to undertake their mandatory national service.



The postings were released on Wednesday, 16 December 2020.



About 15,477 fresh teachers are expected to undertake the mandatory national service.



In a statement, the NSS called on all prospective service personnel to visit its website “to check their placements and proceed to the various NSS registration centres across the country to initiate and complete the post-deployment registration process.”



Service registration and validation processes for prospective personnel will, however, commence on Monday, 21 December 2020.



The NSS noted that the “service is scheduled to commence on the date of the official reopening of schools by the Ghana Education Service (GES).”



It also urged “all newly-trained teachers to accept their posting and consider it as part of their contribution to national development.”

