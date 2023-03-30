Like Ghana, Tanzania VP welcomes Kamala Harris amid merrymaking

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kamala Harris, the United States Vice President arrived in Tanzania late Wednesday, March 29; her second stop of a three-nation tour of Africa.



Harris and her husband had left Accra aboard the Airforce 2 in the afternoon of the same day having spent three days in Ghana.



Holding high-level talks with president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, visiting tech and innovation center and delivering a speech at the Black Star Square.



The other major engagement being her visit to Cape Coast where she visited the Palace and also had an extensive tour of the Cape Coast Castle wrapping up her engagement with a solemn speech outside the castle condemning the slave trade.



The marked difference with her arrival in Accra compared to that in Dar es Salaam was the time of day - whereas she arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in the afternoon of March 26, she arrived in Tanzania deep into the bight.



These are some similarities of her arrival that GhanaWeb picked:



a. Just as she was received by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on arrival at KIA, Tanzania's Vice President Philip Mpango was on the tarmac to receive Harris and her husband.



b. The Vice Presidents in both cases were accompanied by government officials who took turns to greet their diplomatic visitors



c. There was a group of people waving flags of both countries. Whiles the the Ghanaian group were kids, over in Tanzania, they were all adult women, some with Kamala Harris branded T-shirts and others with a cloth bearing the portrait of Tanzania president Samia Suluhu



d. There was a cultural display - music and dancing on the tarmac with Harris acknowledging the performances



She is expected to meet Samia Suluhu Hassan later today and also undertake some scheduled activities between today and tomorrow when she leaves for Zambia on the final leg of her visit.









KAMALA HARRIS AWASILI TANZANIA ????????



Makamu wa Rais wa Marekani, Kamala Harris amewasili nchini Tanzania leo Machi 29, 2023 na kupokelewa na Makamu wa Rais wa Tanzania Mhe. Dkt. Philip Mpango Katika Uwanja wa Ndege wa Kimataifa wa Julius Nyerere jijini Dar es Salaam#WasafiDigital pic.twitter.com/vF2Hxtoao1 — Wasafifm (@wasafifm) March 29, 2023

Kamala's grand reception.



VP Kamala Harris has landed in Tanzania for her 3-day state visit following a special invitation from President Samia Suluhu in 2022. pic.twitter.com/YiMdsrgGbt — Taifa Daily (@TaifaDaily) March 29, 2023

THE EAGLE HAS LANDED



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Dar es Salaam to begin her 3-day visit to Tanzania. She was received at the airport by Vice President Philip Mpango



In the background is "Air Force Two," the official C-32 plane carrying the U.S. vice… pic.twitter.com/Gs3foaKcJ6 — Tanzania Business Insight (@TanzaniaInsight) March 29, 2023

A jubilant welcome for Vice President Kamala Harris in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday night. Dozens of women greeters wore T-shirts with Harris’ photo and skirts with a picture of Tanzania’s first woman president, Samia Suluhu Hassan. pic.twitter.com/KpsAim0lec — Errin Haines ???????????????? (@errinhaines) March 29, 2023

SARA