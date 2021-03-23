Let’s use Easter to heal political and religious wounds - Rev Boafo

Religion of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, has asked Ghanaians to use the Easter festivities to heal political, ethnic and religious wounds.



“The message of Easter must encourage us to put an end to all bitterness and this must prepare us to turn our backs to selfishness, dishonesty, indecency, bribery and corruption and indiscipline in our society and help us to turn our efforts in healing the political, family, ethnic and religious wounds in the society,” he said.



The Most Rev. Boafo said the message of renewed hope and peace of the season should enable Christians and all Ghanaians to forgive and reconcile with one another.



He said this in his Easter message through the media in Accra.



The Presiding Bishop, who is also the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, said “We are celebrating Easter 2021 not yet out of the COVID-19 pandemic but we can pause to give thanks to God,” stressing reconciliation and strict observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols.



“Follow strictly the safety protocols, especially wearing of a nose mask, social distancing and use of sanitizers,” he said.



Most Rev Boafo commended the government and all health workers in the fight against the pandemic and urged Ghanaians to continue to nurture the peace the nation had enjoyed and work towards building a more united Ghana.



He said, “Members of the 8th Parliament must work together placing the development and interest of Ghana first in all discussions.”



Most Rev Boafo said Easter presented a period of great joy for Christians, saying, “We know that Christ’s resurrection is the true hope of the world. This is the hope that never disappoints.”



He said the power of the resurrection truly rekindled the world that was without hope and as the world emerged from the challenging years of losses, strife, and isolation, because of the COVID-19, “the empty tomb of Jesus will give humanity hope.”



Most Rev Boafo urged Christians to celebrate the occasion knowing that the message of the resurrection restored hope and dignity in society.



He said the world seemed to be in moments of fear, terror, sadness, and confusion; however, the risen Christ assured his followers that they would rise to a new beginning.



He appealed to drivers to be diligent during the festivities to avoid road crashes that had characterised previous celebrations.