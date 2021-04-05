Easter: Let us pray for our leaders - African Methodist Episcopal

Regional News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Dr Hilliard K.Dela Dogbe, the Presiding Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, has called on Ghanaians to pray for the leaders of the country to take bold decisions that will benefit all.



In an Easter statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Rev Dogbe called on all to reach out in love to the marginalised, the weak, and the dying in society.



"Easter is an embodiment of God’s unfailing and unconditional love for humanity and His desire to reconcile us to Himself and thus enable the best in us to pour forth," he said.



Rev Dogbe further said Easter reminded Christians that "sacrifice precedes glory, even as the cross precedes the crown.



“Each of us is called to make personal sacrifices and let go of personal comforts so that we attain a better tomorrow. This is particularly important in the light of the global economic crisis occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic".



The clergyman stated that "Easter gives Christians a fresh start; an opportunity to make amends, and in Jesus Christ, we find a proven leader, a faithful companion and an eternal guide, for the journey ahead.”



He said the world had to come through a very difficult and trying time with the COVID-19 and it was for that reason that Easter ought to unite all in celebrating God’s faithfulness, abundant mercies, deliverance, and loving-kindness.



"While the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers and variants of the virus increase, its destructive global run has been great and significantly reduced, and the production of vaccines against the virus in record time is a feat worth celebrating this Easter.”



Rev Dogbe urged all to continue to thank God for successful Presidential and Parliamentary elections, even though it was characterised by an atmosphere of heightened tension and, suspicion, and incidences of confusion and confrontation, and the sad and avoidable loss of lives.



"We had to patiently and prayerfully endure another election petition at the courts. We could easily have descended into a state of political chaos but through it all, God’s mercy and protection have been with us and for this, we ought to give thanks in the celebration of Easter.”



He said the triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter gave Christians a living hope, not only for the future but for the present.



"In celebrating and bringing God our sincere gratitude this Easter, we commit ourselves and this nation into His gracious keeping and ask that His perfect will for us will manifest; that our aspirations for our nation will come to fruition.”