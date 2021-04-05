Amasaman AME Zion Church commemorates Easter festivities with clean-up exercise

Regional News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Bernard Aggrey Walker, Pastor in charge of Amasaman A.M.E ZION Church has encouraged residents of the area to continue to cultivate the habit of good healthy lifestyles and to strictly observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols to stay safe and healthy.



He stated that staying healthy and strong will enable one to go about his daily activities, earn a living, serve his maker and also contribute towards nation-building.



Rev. Aggrey Walker, made the call when he led members of the church to embark on a two-hour, clean-up exercise at the main market of Amasaman and its surroundings, as part of their activities to commemorate this year’s Easter festivities, under the theme “Rejoice Our savior is Risen”.



Some market women and traders joined the church members to sweep the entire market, desilt chocked drains and weeded overgrown bushes in and around the market area.



They also embarked on evangelism and encouraged people in the community to accept Christ as their Lord and Savior.



According to the Pastor, Christ's death and resurrection was God’s supreme plan to save humility unto himself quoting Isaiah 25:6-9, saying, "if we have united with him in a death like his, we will certainly also be united with him in a resurrection like this".



"As humans, we ought to always remember the resurrection, our hope and sources of inspiration in this hard and difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, to persevere us, as we wait in faith and deliverance", he said.



"The Coronavirus is still with us and let us strictly and continuously adhere to all the safety protocols to protect us and others from contracting the virus and stop it spreading.



Nana Obaapanyin Lizie, Amasaman Market Queen, applauded the church for demonstrating such exemplary gestures during this period of love and affection.