Politics of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Legally, Mahama’s petition was not handled well - Lawyer

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Obiri Boahen has said the petitioner has failed to prosecute his case well before the seven-member panel hearing the 2020 election petition.



Although he failed to attribute the problem to a single lawyer, he noted that the lawyers failed the petitioner in presenting a valid before the court.



Lawyer Boahen further noted that the witnesses in the case did not also help the petitioner in convincing the court.



He explained that the EC Chair, Jean Mensa could be dragged before the Parliament of Ghana to answer questions on the conduct of the 2020 polls.



He said if the petitioner wants the EC to account for her work, Parliament could take that charge and interrogate the matter.



"Lawyers of Mahama failed to prosecute the case well. That is the truth everyone is failing to speak. People are afraid to tell Mahama the truth. His lawyers failed to prosecute the case well. Legally speaking, the case was not well handled.”



He said the former President should blame his lawyers for the poor work done on his case.



According to him, his position is grounded in law and not politically motivated.



