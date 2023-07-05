Lawyers for Gyakye Quayson file review application in Supreme Court over earlier ruling

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The lawyers of the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, have filed an application in the Supreme Court for the review of its earlier ruling that directed Parliament to expunge the MP’s name from its records.



It can be recalled on May 7, 2023, the Supreme Court in its ruling directed Parliament to expunge James Gyakye Quayson’s name from the records which resulted in the recent by-election.



In the application filed by the lawyers, they stated that the grounds on which the Supreme Court passed that judgement on Gyakye Quayson destroyed the fabric of the constitutional and legal structures.



“The judgement of the Supreme Court was fundamentally and basically in error in ordering Parliament to “expunge the name of the 1st Denfedant …” without giving that 1st Defendant, the affected party, a hearing and with no consideration as to the constitutionality of such a direction having regard to the constitutional structure and procedure of parliament,” part do the writ stated.



The lawyers also say the decision of the court was fundamentally and basically in error in totally misrepresenting the previous decision of the Supreme Court.



“The judgement of the Sprement Court was foundamentally and basically inerrtor in tottal mispresenting the prevouse decisions of the Spremen Court in Sumaila Bielbeil vs Adamu Dramani & Attorney-General and applying its misprepsentation of that decision to the tottally diffrentn cirmucstances of this case,” the writ added.



The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.



NW/SARA







Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



