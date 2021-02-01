LIVESTREAMING: 2020 Election Petition hearing

General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

The apex court is expected to resume hearing the 2020 Election Petition case today, February 1, 2021.



The cross-examination of the Petitioner’s chief witness, NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia will continue today.



The last sitting saw the counsel of the 1st Respondent question Mr Asiedu Nketia on specific matters.



Although Mr Asiedu Nketiah declined to speak for the petitioner, and also persistently avoided questions relating to the strongroom.



Also, the Counsel for 2nd Respondent started cross-examination by asking the witness whether he, the Petitioner, and other officials of the NDC granted interviews prior to the declaration of the 2020 elections and this was admitted.



On whether he had claimed in the press conference that the Petitioner had won the election by a certain margin, he stated he could not recollect which prompted the Counsel to seek to leave to play the videos of the Press Conferences to him.



The Court consequently adjourned to Monday, 1st February 2021 to play the video and assess its admissibility based on relevance.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is currently at the Supreme court challenging the verdict of the 2020 elections which declared Nana Akufo-Addo as President.



The Electoral Commission (EC) declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the winner of the 2020 polls, however, Mr Mahama disagrees with the figures put out by the Chair of the Commission.



John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate is therefore seeking a rerun of the election because he believes no candidate won the polls.



The court is expected to hear the case and give a ruling within a period of 42 days.







