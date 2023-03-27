LIVESTREAMED: Kamala Harris, Akufo-Addo hold joint press conference at Jubilee House

General News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States of America, is meeting Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Her meeting with the president is part of her three-day state visit to Ghana.



Kamala's visit to Ghana is historic as she is the first vice president of the US to visit Ghana officially.



The meeting is being held at the seat of Ghana's government, the Jubilee House.



The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral issues around women empowerment, the digital economy, and climate change especially in the areas of the economy.



Watch the livestream below:







