Kume Preko demo would never have been allowed by IGP Dampare - Wereko Brobbey

Dr. Charles Wereko Brobbey has criticized Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare's handling of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.



According to the founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), if the IGP was at post in 1995, one of Ghana's biggest pro-democracy demos would have been blocked.



"The #Kumepreko March would NEVER Have been ALLLOWED under IGP Dampare," Wereko Brobbey posted on Facebook in September 23, 2023.



His post comes in the wake of police illegally arresting protesters on day 1 of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests as well as reportdely mistreating the arrested party at various times before releasing all 49 of them on bail.



The protests organized by Democracy Hub was to demand government takes action on the economic malaise Ghanaians are facing and also confront the issue of corruption.



The treatment of protesters has attracted critique for IGP Dampare and the police administration.



About Kume Preko



Kume Preko was the name given to an anti-government demonstration that occurred in Ghana in 1995, led by Charles Wereko Brobbey, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Stanley Adjiri Blankson, Akoto Ampaw among others.



The protest took place in opposition to the Value Added Tax (VAT) initiative which was introduced under the Jerry John Rawlings administration.



It is said to have been one of the biggest protests ever organised in the country, with an estimated 100,000 people participating.



The demonstration was initially billed as a peaceful protest but quickly became violent when unidentified assailants shot live bullets into the crowd resulting in the deaths of a few protestors.



