Regional News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Two teenagers who went to the Kpone Laloi beach on Valentine’s Day to have fun got drowned in the sea.



The two lifeless bodies were recovered just this morning by a team of police officers and firefighters at the scene of the incident.



According to reports, one of them who attempted to save the other who was drowning also got drowned.



More details to follow…