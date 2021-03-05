Politics of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah commends NPP legal team

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is Information Minister

Minister for information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has congratulated the legal team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over their victory following the Supreme Court’s verdict in their favour.



He took to social media to praise NPP’s legal team, led by Mr Frank Davies for their dedication and hard work in making their victory possible.



”We celebrate the hard work of the legal team of His Excellency, Nana Akufo Addo in the just ended 2020 election. The industry and dedication of these men and women is amazing. Congratulations to His Excellency, Nana Akufo Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)”



The petition presented by the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the result of the 2020 election was dismissed by Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah on Thursday, March 4



Justice Anin-Yeboah’s dismissal was on the grounds that ”the petition has not produced any evidence to rebut the presumptions created by the publication of CI 135. We are therefore of no reason to order a rerun . We accordingly dismiss the petition”.



