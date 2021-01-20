Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: My News GH

John Kumah, Gizella, Sosu, Tampuli make Parliament’s 26-member Appointments Committee

The eighth Parliament of Ghana has constituted its Appointments Committee awaiting ministerial nominees among others from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve in his second term.



The Committee is made up of 26 persons with 13 from the NPP caucus and 13 from the NDC caucus in the house.



The Committee is chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament with Alex Afenyo Markins as his Vice.



Haruna Iddrisu is, however, the Ranking Member of the Committee with Muntaka Mubarak as the Deputy Ranking Member.



Information available to MyNewsGh.com indicates that the President will release his first list of appointments on Wednesday January 20.



See Full List Here:



